Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties and no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure
On the afternoon of 29 April, Russian troops attacked Poltava region.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET informs.
"The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure," he said.
No further information is available at this time.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had launched missiles at Myrhorod.
