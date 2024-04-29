Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties and no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure

On the afternoon of 29 April, Russian troops attacked Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram-channel.

"The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure," he said.

