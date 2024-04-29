Russia is now producing weapons at a faster pace than at any other time in modern history - Blinken

Russia receives massive supplies of machine tools, microelectronics, and optics, mainly from China, which helps it wage war against Ukraine. Over the past year, Russia has learnt to produce new weapons as fast as ever before.

According to him, China does not directly supply Russia with weapons, missiles, or ammunition, as Iran or the DPRK do.

"However, China is providing invaluable support to Russia's defence industrial base, which is helping Russia cope with the enormous pressure exerted by sanctions, export controls, and other measures," the secretary of state explained.

Blinken noted that over the past year, Russia has been producing munitions and equipment at a faster pace than at any time in its modern history, including during the Cold War.

"How could it do this? Because it receives massive supplies of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, mainly from China. Now, these are dual-use goods, but we know very clearly where so many of them go. And this creates two problems. It allows Russia to continue its aggression against Ukraine. It perpetuates a war that China says it would like to see ended. As would all of us," he added.

At the same time, Blinken noted, it also allows Russia to rebuild its defence industrial base, which European countries are deeply concerned will be turned against them if Russia succeeds in Ukraine.

"So, at the same time that China is seeking better relations with Europe, it is also fuelling the biggest challenge to European security since the end of the Cold War. And as I told my Chinese colleagues, you can't have it both ways," he added.

Earlier it was reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to Beijing, said that the US was ready for new sanctions against China if Beijing continues to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.