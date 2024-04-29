Prosecutor’s Office: Over 10.7 thousand criminal proceedings have been registered against evaders since beginning of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, law enforcement officers have registered 10,702 criminal proceedings for evading military service.

This is stated in the response of the Prosecutor General's Office to a request from hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

The data relate to criminal proceedings under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists during a special period.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 2,431 such criminal proceedings were registered in 2022. In 2023, their number increased to 6,745. The dynamics remain approximately the same this year. In the first 3 months of 2024, 1,526 proceedings have already been registered for draft evasion.

At the same time, according to the statistics of 2022-2023, about half of the proceedings are closed at the pre-trial stage. Less than a third of the cases reach the court. In 2022, 446 proceedings were sent to court, in 2023 - 1,768, and in the first 3 months of 2024 - 258.

According to Opendatabot, out of 1,274 verdicts delivered last year, 60 criminal proceedings resulted in actual imprisonment.