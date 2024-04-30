Day in Donetsk region: 1 person died, 2 were wounded. Three districts of region are under occupants’ fire
Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region over the last day, resulting in one dead and two wounded.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
One person died and 2 were wounded in Krasnohorivka. Villages of Ocheretyne community were shelled. Kurakhove was shelled with artillery, and Hostre was hit by a guided aerial bomb.
Kramatorsk district
Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. Three objects were damaged in Kalynove of Illinivska community, and three more houses were damaged in Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivska community.
Bakhmut district
In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.
Over the day, 129 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 31 children.
