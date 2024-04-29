98-year-old woman left occupied Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast on foot: She walked entire frontline under fire. VIDEO

The woman walked from the occupied part of Ocheretyne all day, covering about 10 km under fire.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

"Lidiia Stepanivna walked the entire frontline under fire, covered about 10 km, fell twice - but she tried to get to free Ukrainian territory at all costs. The house that the resident of Ocheretyne built with her own hands was destroyed by the Russians, and her family was injured. Fleeing from the occupiers, the 98-year-old woman did the impossible.

Lidiia Stepanivna walked all day, without food or water, fell down several times without energy and, as she says, "fell asleep". She was holding on with two sticks and her "character". In the midst of the fighting, the pensioner miraculously remained alive and unharmed. In the evening, the military saw the tired pedestrian on the road and handed her over to the "White Angel" police group. The police took the resident to a shelter for evacuees, where she is being taken care of," the statement said.

Now the woman is feeling well.

"I lived through that war and I am living through this war. I was left with nothing. But I came out on my own with my Ukraine," she said.

Earlier it was reported that the 88-year-old grandfather left the occupied part of Ocheretyne on his own.

