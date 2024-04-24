ENG
Did not want to get Russian citizenship: 88-year-old grandfather leaves occupied part of Ocheretyne on his own. VIDEO

An 88-year-old resident of the village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, managed to escape from Russian occupation. The Russians took his passport, saying that they would give him Russian citizenship. However, the man did not want to take it and decided to go to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"I was walking all night to a certain crossing. There was a shelling there, and I stayed there for a couple of hours, waiting. Then I got up and left," Filashkin said.

According to him, the Russians took his grandfather's documents and told him that he would be granted Russian citizenship.

He had only his pension certificate with him.

Donetska region (3654)
