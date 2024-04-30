Occupiers struck Kharkiv with GABs, hitting civilian infrastructure in two districts, 2 people were killed, 6 were wounded (updated)

On the morning of 30 April, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The enemy struck Kharkiv with GABs. As of 10.40 a.m., 2 people were killed and 6 wounded in the attack on the city.

This was reported in the telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"We can hear explosions in Kharkiv - the city is under attack from the aggressor. Be careful," he said.

"The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv! Stay in shelters!", - informs the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Later, Terekhov noted that two arrivals were planned in Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirsk districts.

"Civilian objects. In Kyivskyi district, like yesterday, there was a hit in the area of residential buildings. The information on casualties and damage is being updated," he said.

Syniehubov also reports hits on civilian infrastructure. Strikes were recorded near the park area.

"At the same time, the threat of repeated launches of the GABs in the city still remains. Be careful," said the head of the region. According to him, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with GABs.

"We have preliminary information about one killed and two wounded in Kholodnohirsk district," Terekhov said at 10.24am.

According to Syniehubov's data, announced at 10.40 a.m., two people were killed and six were wounded in the strikes on Kharkiv.

As reported, on 29 April, at 18:20,Russian troops struck Kharkiv with two GABs, with impacts on the ground recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city.