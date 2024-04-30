Government allocates additional UAH 15.5 billion to purchase 300 thousand drones

The government plans to purchase 300,000 drones for an additional UAH 15.5 billion.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

"Today, the Government allocates an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones. This is an additional resource to the UAH 43.3 billion we have already allocated for drones this year. The funds will go to the Administration of the State Special Communications Service, which is in charge of the relevant procurement," the statement said.

"With the funds allocated today, 300,000 drones will be delivered to our Security and Defense Forces.

