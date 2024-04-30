Poland to cancel part of payments for refugees from Ukraine

On April 30, the Council of Ministers of Poland adopted a bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens in connection with the armed conflict in the country, which provides for further reduction of a number of benefits. It also provides for the possibility of changing the status of Ukrainians’ stay in Poland: from the current temporary protection to a temporary stay of up to three years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The draft law provides for the abolition of a one-time social assistance in Poland for a Ukrainian war refugee in the amount of 300 zlotys, as well as the cancellation of monetary compensation for private housing owners who provided accommodation and food to war refugees from Ukraine.

Social assistance in the amount of 800 zlotys per child will be available to those families whose children attend Polish schools and this will be officially confirmed.

Another important innovation in the draft law on assistance to Ukrainians is the possibility of changing the status of Ukrainians' stay in Poland: from the current temporary protection to a temporary stay of up to three years. To do this, you will need to update your data in the PESEL UKR database (Polish identification system, UKR - intended for Ukrainians), submit a relevant application electronically to the voivode at your place of residence, and meet the requirement of having PESEL UKR as of March 4, 2024.

At the same time, this law introduces a new rule for confirming the identity of a Ukrainian citizen applying for a PESEL number in Poland. In particular, the only way to confirm the identity of a citizen of Ukraine will be the presentation of a valid travel document of a citizen of Ukraine.

The government's draft law must still be approved by both houses of the Polish parliament and signed by the president. It should come into force by July 1 this year.