Two people killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk region

On April 30, two people died as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasiia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office, to Suspilne Donbas.

"On April 30, at night, Russian troops struck the village of Kalynove, Kramatorsk district, killing a 71-year-old man in his home," she said.

In addition, during the day, Russian occupants struck the village of Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk district. A woman was killed in her yard.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on April 29, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. As a result, 5 people died.