Debris of enemy Shahed found in Kyiv region. PHOTO

Police find debris of enemy ammunition in a field in Kyiv region

This was reported by the police of Kyiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the police received a report from a citizen about the discovery of Shahed debris. Part of the enemy munition fell in a field in one of the districts of Kyiv region.

Police and explosive experts worked at the scene.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure," the police said.

As a reminder, if you hear an air raid alarm, immediately go to the nearest shelter! If you find dangerous objects, move to a safe distance and report to the police by calling 102.

