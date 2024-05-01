Personnel rotations in Cabinet of Ministers to be considered by Rada next week

The Verkhovna Rada will consider personnel rotations in the government next week, although there is no approved list of replacement candidates.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"We have approved days for voting: 8 for dismissals, 9 for appointments. But there is no list. I don't think Arakhamia has one either," said a source among the People's Deputies.

Another People's Deputy said that they would definitely vote on the resignation of Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi. "But there is no enthusiasm among People's Deputies to vote for this," the source admitted.

Iryna Vereshchuk will also contest her seat. The deputies are telling each other what she said, that 'she will suddenly go to the opposition, not to the Ternopil Regional State Administration'. However, Vereshchuk had previously stated that she was not aware of any intention to dismiss her. "Rumors, talk. I asked the management just in case," the minister said at the time.

Also, Censor.NET's interlocutors in Rustem Umierov's entourage do not confirm the rumors about his transfer to another position. Although there were such rumors at lower levels in the ministry.

Earlier, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov was named as the main candidate for dismissal. As the publication's interlocutors say about the successors, "there are many options".

