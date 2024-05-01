US imposes new sanctions on Russia and countries that help it produce weapons

On May 1, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against a Russian military-industrial base, chemical and biological weapons programs, and companies and individuals in third countries that help Russia produce weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an official statement by the US Treasury Department.

This package of US sanctions targets Russia's military-industrial base and its chemical and biological weapons programmes, as well as individuals and entities in third countries that help the Kremlin purchase components for weapons or defence products.

What exactly was included in the sanctions package

In particular, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on almost 60 people from Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, which allow Moscow to purchase much-needed technology and equipment from abroad.

More than 100 organisations from the updated sanctions list operate or have operated in the technology, defence, manufacturing and transport sectors of the Russian economy.

Another set of US sanctions targets Russia's main importers of cotton pulp, nitrocellulose and its key components, as well as two suppliers of these goods from China.

The agency also added to the sanctions list three Russian legal entities and two individuals involved in the procurement of goods for military organisations involved in the development of chemical and biological weapons.

In addition, two Russian companies involved in the construction of gas infrastructure in Russia, Neftegazstroy and VNIPIGazdobycha, were subject to new US sanctions.

In total, the US State Department has imposed restrictions on more than 80 entities that allow Russia to circumvent previously imposed sanctions and are related to Russia's chemical and biological weapons programmes and its military-industrial base.

The State Department's restrictive measures also target Russia's energy, metals and mining sectors. Additional sanctions were imposed in connection with the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

