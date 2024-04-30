U.S. Treasury temporarily extends transactions authorisation with some Russian banks

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended its authorization to conduct transactions with a number of Russian banks for energy settlements until November 1, 2024. The list includes in particular VTB, Central Bank, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank.

This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the relevant license of the US Treasury Department, Censor.NET reports.

In addition to these banks, the list of those who received a temporary license includes Otkritie, Sovcombank, Rosbank, VEB.RF, Zenith Bank, and St. Petersburg Bank.

The U.S. Treasury Department's regulation explains that energy-related transactions will include those involving the extraction, production, refining, liquefaction, transportation or purchase of oil and a range of other energy resources, including LNG, timber, coal and uranium.

In addition, the license allows transactions with Russian banks related to the production, supply or exchange of energy by any means.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that Chinese banks that provide material support to Russia could face "significant consequences."