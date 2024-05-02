Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector yesterday. Total of 121 combat engagements took place in frontline - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhove and Kherson sectors yesterday.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Velyka Danilivka, Slobozhanske, Kupyansk, Borova in Kharkiv region; Diliivka, Solovyove, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka, Prohres, Umanske, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Lobkove, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Tyahynka, Veletenske in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove, Kopanky in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, 14 attacks by the enemy were repelled in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region, as well as Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 22 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it carried out 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile units of the Defence Forces struck 1 control point, 1 UAV ground control station and 8 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

