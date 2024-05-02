Serbia did not support sanctions against Russian Federation for war with Ukraine - new Prime Minister Vucevic

Serbia’s strategic goal is to join EU, but it also wants to maintain friendly relations with Russia.

This was announced by the new Prime Minister of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.

"Full membership in the EU remains Serbia's strategic goal," Vucevic said.

At the same time, according to him, "the fact that the process is burdened with new political criteria cannot be ignored." Vucevic believes that the EU expects Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence and support sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine, which, according to the prime minister, will "humiliate" Serbia.

Read more: Croatia calls on Serbia to align its policy on war in Ukraine with EU’s position

Vucevic noted that Serbia will continue its policy of abstaining from sanctions.

"There is no doubt that the pressure will continue, probably intensify, but our commitment to remain in the same positions remains," he said.

Despite the fact that, according to Vucevic, Serbia condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and considers Ukraine's territorial integrity inviolable, the country "cannot and will not give up friendship with Russia, whose people we consider fraternal, as well as with Ukrainians."

He emphasized that Belgrade's foreign policy will be guided by existing principles of political independence and military neutrality.

Read more: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Georgia have refused to join EU’s energy sanctions against Russia, - conclusions of Council of Ministers

"Despite the conflicting views of many in the West, China is a friendly state, a partner and a reliable ally in protecting our territorial integrity," said Vucevic.

And despite the disagreement on the issue of Kosovo, Serbia seeks to "build the best relations" with the United States.