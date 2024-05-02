Serbia did not support sanctions against Russian Federation for war with Ukraine - new Prime Minister Vucevic
Serbia’s strategic goal is to join EU, but it also wants to maintain friendly relations with Russia.
This was announced by the new Prime Minister of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.
"Full membership in the EU remains Serbia's strategic goal," Vucevic said.
At the same time, according to him, "the fact that the process is burdened with new political criteria cannot be ignored." Vucevic believes that the EU expects Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence and support sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine, which, according to the prime minister, will "humiliate" Serbia.
Vucevic noted that Serbia will continue its policy of abstaining from sanctions.
"There is no doubt that the pressure will continue, probably intensify, but our commitment to remain in the same positions remains," he said.
Despite the fact that, according to Vucevic, Serbia condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and considers Ukraine's territorial integrity inviolable, the country "cannot and will not give up friendship with Russia, whose people we consider fraternal, as well as with Ukrainians."
He emphasized that Belgrade's foreign policy will be guided by existing principles of political independence and military neutrality.
"Despite the conflicting views of many in the West, China is a friendly state, a partner and a reliable ally in protecting our territorial integrity," said Vucevic.
And despite the disagreement on the issue of Kosovo, Serbia seeks to "build the best relations" with the United States.
