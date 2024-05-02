Ruscists were able to gain foothold in Ocheretyne, Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to knock them out. Battles continue - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Russian invaders managed to break through and gain a foothold in the Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region. However, the part in which the enemy is located is under the fire control of Ukrainian defenders, and the fighting continues.

What is the situation on May 2

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently taking measures to expel the Russian invaders from Ocheretyne.

Heavy fighting continues in the village, but the situation is under the control of units of the AFU, Voloshyn emphasizes.

"As for Ocheretyne. The enemy has broken through and gained a foothold in this settlement. The part in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. Measures are being taken to knock him out of there. Heavy fighting is also ongoing there, but the situation is under the control of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," a spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT said.

Battles in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions

The spokesman noted that to stabilize the situation in this direction and bring Ocheretyne back under control, additional forces and reserve assets were introduced,

In general, according to Voloshyn, the most difficult situation is now in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where fierce battles continue.

The occupiers have drawn up to 4 of their brigades there and are trying to develop an offensive to the west of Avdiivka and Mariinka to break through to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

"In these areas, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes, but he was unable to gain an operational advantage.

To strengthen the defense in these directions, to replace the units that have suffered losses, we are moving brigades that have regained their combat capability," summarized the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT.