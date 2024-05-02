Warrior and volunteer Eduard Khatmullin was killed in battles for Ukraine

On April 30, Eduard Khatmullin, Chief Sergeant of the Aerial Reconnaissance Company of the 57th Separate Infantry Brigade named after Kostiantyn Hordiienko, was killed in the Kupiansk direction while trying to carry out his wounded comrades.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city mayor of Shumsk Vadym Boiarskyi.

"The Shumsk community received sad and sorrowful news on the eve of Easter. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death on the battlefield of a great patriot of Ukraine, one of the founders of the NGO "East and West United," a volunteer and courageous soldier Eduard Khatmullin, born in 1970," the statement reads.

Eduard Khatmullin was born in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. In 2014, he became one of the founders of a volunteer organization and visited Shumsk region many times. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, his family moved to Shumsk.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Eduard Khatmullin took up arms and together with his comrades-in-arms defended his native land from the hated enemy, dreaming of liberating his native land and rebuilding his native cities.

"The brave Hero died on April 30, 2024, in fierce battles with the enemy. And his mother will meet her son on a shield. Eternal memory and glory to the Hero! We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades-in-arms of the fallen soldier. According to the will of the family, the burial will take place in Shumsk," Boiarskyi wrote.

They promise to inform about the meeting of the body of the fallen Hero in the Shumsk City Council later.

See more: Soldier Vitalii Shnurenko died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

What do you know about the NGO East and West United?

"East and West United" is a group of Ukrainian volunteers operating in the city of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region). It was founded in Shumsk, Ternopil region.

The charity group started its activities in 2014 and was officially formed on April 28, 2015.



The charity group "East and West United" unites more than 50 volunteers. The members of the charity group are in constant contact with the military and provide them with the necessary equipment, food, and other essentials.