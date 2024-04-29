Soldier Vitalii Shnurenko died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Vitalii Shnurenko, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died at the front. He was awarded the Golden Cross by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by military man Yehor Firsov, Censor.NET reports.

"Our Vitalii Shnurenko 'Buba' is forever in service...

He was not just a fighter in our platoon - he was a member of our family. I remember how worried he was when we were working on the frontline in January, and his wife was giving birth to a son.

When he was awarded the Golden Cross from Zaluzhnyi, he did not believe it. But we knew that without him, his energy and skills, we would not have succeeded.

An ordinary simple guy who could defuse any tense situation with his straightforwardness and sense of humor, of which there were many during his service. Rest in peace, my friend..." Firsov wrote on Facebook.

The soldier is survived by two young children and his wife.

