Commentary of 115th Brigade on defense of Ocheretyne: None of brigade’s units abandoned or fled their positions

The 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called untrue the information of some media about the brigade’s responsibility for the collapse of the defense near Ocheretyne.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's Facebook page.

"Recently, Roman Pohorilyi, founder of the DeepState website, said in his telegram channel that the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade was responsible for the collapse of the defense near Ocheretyne. The accusations made by Roman Pohorilyi are false. The accusations of who is guilty or not guilty are determined exclusively by the commission based on the results of the investigation," the statement said.

The brigade noted that the "fake news" was shared by several Ukrainian and more than 50 Russian media and "wrote that the Russian breakthrough became possible after the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suddenly abandoned their positions without permission and fled."

The 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade commented on the events in the Ocheretyne area:

As noted, the 115th Brigade held a defense line in front of the settlements from Ocheretyne to Keramik. The enemy daily carried out 20-30 GAB strikes, 60-90 artillery attacks, Grad attacks, mortars, and a large number of FPV drones, and drone drops, including chemicals. As a result, the enemy destroyed n number of positions of the units along with their personnel.

The brigade's soldiers who were in position did not flee, they fought with the enemy, who outnumbered our forces 10-15 times. They made it possible to defend the settlement and allow another fresh brigade to enter the battle, which replaced the 115th Brigade to further protect the settlement of Ocheretyne.

Read more: Defense Forces take measures to drive Russians out of captured part of Ocheretyne: additional forces and means from reserve were deployed - OSGT Khortytsia

During the offensive in the Ocheretyne direction, the enemy rotated three brigades, which indicates the number of personnel thrown to the breakthrough and destroyed by the 115th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during defensive battles. During the offensive, the enemy constantly brought in fresh forces, which were destroyed mostly by a small number of Ukrainian soldiers.

Once again, we would like to draw attention to the fact that the 115th Brigade transferred the area of responsibility in the area of the outskirts of Ocheretyne and Keramik to another brigade. At the time, these settlements were under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We also affirm that none of the regular unit of the 115th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abandoned or fled their positions, as reported by the Russian media, but heroically held the line.

Currently, a commission is working on these events and an internal investigation is underway. Upon completion of the investigation, a detailed commentary on the events near Ocheretyne will be provided, the 115th Brigade emphasized.

Earlier, DeepState wrote that "the leadership of the 115th Brigade is responsible for the collapse of defense in the entire area, causing significant losses in killed, wounded and missing."

You can read the analysis of the reasons for the breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense near Ocheretyne by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov via the link.

Read more: Russia’s war in Ukraine is unlikely to end anytime soon - Director of National Intelligence Haines