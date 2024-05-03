Ukraine has right to hit targets on territory of Russian Federation with British weapons - Cameron

Ukraine has the right to use the weapons provided by the UK to strike targets in Russia, and that it is up to Kyiv to decide whether to do so.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in an interview with Reuters.

"Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can fully understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure that it defends itself," the Foreign Minister stressed.

He also noted that the UK will provide three billion pounds annually for as long as it takes.

"We've just exhausted everything we can in terms of providing equipment. Some of it (equipment) is actually arriving in Ukraine today while I'm here," Cameron added.

As a reminder, US General Ben Hodges said that after Ukraine receives ATACMS, it will be able to use them to strike Crimea. The priority targets for ATACMS will be Russian headquarters, logistics, and artillery on the front line and in Crimea

