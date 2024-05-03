New government of Serbia includes pro-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vulin, who is under US sanctions

Aleksandar Vulin, who is under US sanctions for cooperation with the Russian Federation, became the deputy prime minister in the new government of Serbia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The Parliament of Serbia approved the new government on May 2. Miloš Vuchevych became the head of the government.

He called "political independence and military neutrality" the two "cornerstones" of Serbia's foreign policy.

Vučević emphasized that Belgrade will not give up its friendship with Russia, whose people Serbia considers fraternal, but added that the same applies to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"We clearly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, but we also expressed our disagreement with the policy of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which we do not want and will not join," he said.

Read more: Serbia did not support sanctions against Russian Federation for war with Ukraine - new Prime Minister Vucevic

Aleksandar Vulin became one of the most controversial appointments in the government of Serbia.

Previously, Vulin was the Minister of Defense and Internal Affairs of the country. In 2020, in his capacity as Minister of Defense, he officially announced the concept of a "Serbian world" similar to the "Russian peace" - "we will protect all Serbs, no matter where they live."

In July 2023, the United States imposed sanctions on Vulin, making him the first sitting Serbian official to be sanctioned since Slobodan Milosevic's rule in the 1990s. After that, Vulin resigned from the post of head of the intelligence service.

Read more: Croatia calls on Serbia to align its policy on war in Ukraine with EU’s position