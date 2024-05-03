In Kyiv, Cameron started negotiations with Ukraine regarding 100-year partnership

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, David Cameron, during his visit to Kyiv, started negotiations with Ukraine regarding the 100-year partnership.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the British Embassy.

"We must all do more to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win," the embassy quoted Cameron as saying.

Cameron also confirmed £36m in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including £20m of emergency funding to rebuild after the recent wave of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and a further £16 for winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition.

"The minister started negotiations with Ukraine on the 100-year partnership - a new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries in the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security, and defense, to science and technology, education, culture and much more," added there.

David Cameron in Kyiv

It will be recalled that on May 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had a meeting with the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, David Cameron.

