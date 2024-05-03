Zelenskyy met with Cameron in Kyiv: It is important that weapons provided for in support package arrive as soon as possible. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I informed him about the situation at the front. The weapons envisaged by the UK support package announced last week must arrive as soon as possible. First of all, armored vehicles, ammunition, and missiles of various types," the President said.

The meeting took place in Kyiv.

Special attention was paid to preparations for important international events that will take place in the near future: the Group of Seven Summit in Italy, the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., and the fourth summit of the European Political Community in the United Kingdom.

Peace Summit in Switzerland

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government will hold a high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit.

According to Western media, US President Joe Biden may also attend the summit.

Foreign Minister Kuleba believes that there is no point in involving Russia in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer.

President Zelenskyy said that countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

