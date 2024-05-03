Three people killed and five wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region

Today, on 3 May, the occupiers shelled Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and Netailove village in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Since the morning, Russian occupation forces have been shelling Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts. Two civilians were killed in Kurakhove, which the enemy probably shelled with Uragan MLRS. A woman and a man aged 33 and 48 were also wounded.



In the town of Chasiv Yar, a 55-year-old resident was killed by an FPV drone attack on the street, and two other citizens aged 46 and 53 were injured.



In addition, a 71-year-old pensioner was injured in his own yard in Netailove village as a result of artillery shelling.

As previously reported, in the morning, the occupiers attacked Kurakhove with high-explosive ammunition. In total, Russians fired 16 times at the territory of Donetsk region over the last day, killing one person and wounding four others.