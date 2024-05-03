Man wounded in missile attack in Kirovohrad region, infrastructure and private houses damaged

Russians hit Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region with missiles, wounding a man and damaging infrastructure and private houses.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the missile attack in Kropyvnytskyi district hit infrastructure facilities and private houses.



A man born in 1952 was seriously wounded and hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.



Raikovych said that all relevant services are working at the scene.

Earlier today, on May 3, Russians attacked a residential area in Kharkiv, killing a woman and destroying houses.