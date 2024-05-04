Karandieiev: 32 representatives of Ukrainian media are in Russian captivity

The acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev said that 32 representatives of the Ukrainian media are currently being held captive by the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the ICIP.

During a visit to the Zaporizhzhia region, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev met with representatives of local media. They discussed support for regional media and the return of captured media workers.

Karandeyev said that, according to the ICIP, 32 media representatives are in captivity. He stressed that negotiations are underway to bring them back as soon as possible.

To recap, according to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, 79 Ukrainian media workers were killed in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion of Russia, 16 of them in the line of duty.

