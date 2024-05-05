Anti-corruption reforms and accountable use of American aid: Brink announced key conditions for maintaining support for Ukraine from US

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink outlined the key conditions for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine.

Commenting on the visit of Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to Kyiv on social network X, Brink stressed the importance of carrying out some reforms, Censor.NET reports.

"Continued anti-corruption and other reforms, as well as accountable use of US assistance, are key to achieving these goals and maintaining US support," the ambassador wrote.

Isabel Coleman, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), meets with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygel

Brink added that "we stand with Ukraine".

Earlier, Brink said that the transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine is a signal that US support is unwavering.