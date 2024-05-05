Night attack of "Shaheds": in Dnipro, infrastructure objects and high-rise building were damaged by impact and falling debris. PHOTO

Occupants attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with "Shaheds" at night. Soldiers of the AC "East" destroyed 12 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

It is noted that the air defense forces shot down one enemy drone each in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts, and ten more in the Dnipro district.

"Infrastructure facilities in Dnipro were damaged as a result of falling debris and hits. Several fires broke out. A multi-story building was also damaged. Two cars were smashed in the Slobozhansk district, and a shop was also damaged," the statement said.



Russian troops do not stop terrorising the Nikopol region. Since the evening, the enemy has used attack drones of various types five times and fired twice more at the area from heavy artillery. The district center was hit. Two enterprises, a recreational facility, and a private house were damaged in Nikopol.

As a reminder, on 4 May, the enemy shelled Nikopol in the Dnipro region with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 57-year-old woman was injured in the shelling. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.





