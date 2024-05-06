Ukrainian defence forces repelled 125 attacks in six sectors over last day. Most of them were in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors - General Staff

Over the course of 5 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 125 combat engagements at the frontline. Ukrainian soldiers repel numerous Russian attacks in seven areas

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 2 missile and 120 air strikes, fired 89 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. A number of multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 13 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 12 of these attack UAVs.

Read more: Enemy has concentrated about 25,000 occupiers near Chasiv Yar - OC "Khortytsia"

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Synkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Doroshivka in Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv; Spirne, Diliivka, Vovche, Novosadove, Volodymyrivka, Kalynove, Paraskoviivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysychne, Semenivka, Illinka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Halytsynivka, Yevhenivka, Yelizavetivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Read more: Russian strike on Kharkiv: private house was hit, there are victims (updated)

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Nevske, Luhansk region; Novosadove and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Vyimka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

Read more: In south, occupiers increased number of assaults in areas of Robotyne, Krynky, and island of Nestryha - Defense Forces of the South

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 27 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, Russian occupants made three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Read more: In Bakhmut direction, Russians attack infantry, but protect equipment, - press officer of 26th brigade Kalashnikov

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, 3 radar stations, 2 air defence facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 3 other important enemy targets.