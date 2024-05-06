Latvian diplomats will not attend Putin’s ’inauguration’

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said that her country’s diplomats will not attend the so-called inauguration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his ’re-election’. She also reminded that the Kremlin leader is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Baiba Braže wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

‘Representatives of the Latvian Embassy will not attend the inauguration of the head of the aggressor state, which attacks everything we are fighting for. Putin is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court,’ the Latvian Foreign Minister wrote.

As you know, the so-called ‘inauguration’ of Russian President Putin is scheduled for 7 May. A number of countries have refused to send their diplomats to the event. Such statements have already been made by the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, and Lithuania. In addition, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the ceremony.

