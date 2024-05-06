Southern defence forces eliminated 144 occupiers and 64 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over day

Over the past day, the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces received confirmation of a reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 144.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

In the south, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 144 occupiers over the day. The enemy also lost 64 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

5 tanks;

7 cannons;

1 easel mounted automatic grenade launcher;

1 mortar;

29 units of armoured vehicles;

2 electronic warfare stations;

1 Zoo-1 reconnaissance radar system;

5 reconnaissance UAVs;

7 aerial photographic stations;

1 video surveillance camera;

2 transformers;

3 boats.

In addition, the Southern Defence Forces destroyed an enemy observation post and a field depot of technical equipment.

Today, the Southern Defence Forces reported that the enemy was trying to increase pressure in the area of Staromaiorsk, with three attempts at assaults, during which the Russians lost four tanks.