Elevator damaged by rocket attack in Poltava community

Today, on 5 May, Russians launched a missile attack on the Poltava region, damaging an elevator in the Poltava community.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Commissariat, Philip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

‘The enemy hit civilian infrastructure. A missile strike damaged an elevator in the Poltava community. Fortunately, no one was injured. Every occupier will be punished for all crimes,’ he wrote.

As a reminder, on 5 May 2024, an explosion occurred in Poltava during an air raid alert. According to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, the enemy attacked Poltava region, and the sounds of the explosion were heard within the Poltava district.

Read more: Consequences of Russian attack on centre of Kharkiv: 10 injured, over 15 apartment blocks, sports complex, and office buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS