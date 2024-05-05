Consequences of Russian attack on centre of Kharkiv: 10 injured, over 15 apartment blocks, sports complex, and office buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On Easter, 5 May, the occupiers launched three strikes with anti-aircraft guns in the centre of Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attack damaged more than 15 apartment buildings, private houses, cars, a defunct sports complex and office buildings.

Status of the victims

Sinegubov said that among the ten people injured in the Kharkiv strike, one woman is in serious condition, her identity is being established.



Two more men and a woman are being treated in a medical facility, their condition is average.



The rest of the injured received medical assistance on the spot, the head of the RMA added.













Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked a residential building in the centre of Kharkiv.

The day before, Russians launched a missile attack on a manufacturing plant in Kharkiv. At night, the city was hit with Shaheds. The explosion damaged residential buildings and injured people.