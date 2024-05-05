Russians shell two villages in Kharkiv region: two people injured, woman may be under rubble

On 5 May, Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire, there were casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the village of Monachynivka of the Kindrashivska community, a private house caught fire, and a 34-year-old civilian man was injured. It is reported that a woman may be under the rubble.

In addition, one man was also injured in the shelling of Kivsharivka. Details are being established.

Earlier it was reported that about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy over the past day.

