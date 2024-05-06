Today, on 6 May, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Ambassador to Moscow, Nigel Casey, to express its strong protest over the recent statement by Minister David Cameron that Ukraine could launch strikes on Russian territory using British weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As noted, the ambassador was told that Cameron's statement directly contradicts the assurances of the British side that they would not be used in Russia under any circumstances, which were voiced earlier, during the transfer of long-range cruise missiles to the Kyiv regime. Thus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Britain became a ‘de facto’ party to the ‘conflict’.

‘The ambassador was told that the Russian side views Cameron's words as evidence of a serious escalation and confirmation of London's growing involvement in the hostilities on Kyiv's side. Casey was warned that any UK military facilities and equipment on the territory of Ukraine and abroad could be targeted in response to Ukrainian strikes using British weapons on Russian territory,’ the Foreign Office said in a statement.

As a reminder, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by the UK to strike targets in Russia, and that Kyiv should decide whether to do so. ‘Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure that it defends itself,’ the Foreign Secretary said at the time.

