Shahed fragments damage private house in Poltava region

On 6 May, fragments of a Shahed-136/131 fired by the Russian military damaged a private house in Myrhorod district.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Telegram from the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin.

‘During the last air raid, the wreckage of an enemy "Shahed" damaged a private house in the Myrhorod district,’ the head of the RMA wrote.

According to Pronin, there were no casualties as a result of the UAV crash.

Read more: War of 2024 is completely different from 2022 - Pavliuk

According to the Air Alert app, the alert that preceded the message from the head of the RMA was announced in the region at 16:42. It lasted for half an hour.

As a reminder, on 5 May, Russians launched a missile attack on the Poltava region, damaging an elevator in the Poltava community.