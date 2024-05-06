Duda confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Polish President Andrzej Duda will participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The presidents held a telephone conversation during which Duda confirmed his participation in the summit.

They also discussed steps to ensure the widest possible participation of the countries of the Global South.

"The only lasting peace is a peace based on fair terms. Our Peace Summit provides the best opportunity to achieve this," Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that the President and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas discussed the Peace Summit.

