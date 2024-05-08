Russia has adopted modified version of X-101 cruise missile, - British intelligence

The Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces has increased the lethality of its main air-launched cruise missile, the X-101, by putting the AS-23 KODIAK into service. It has been equipped with a second warhead.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

It is noted that the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) command has been trying to change its systems and tactics since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

British intelligence explains that many missiles are intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems, while Russia seeks to expand its capabilities to achieve greater effect.

Russia wants to use older missiles because the VKS exhausted more modern systems in the early days of the war.

According to British intelligence, this latest modification has likely halved the range of the X-101. Analysts argue that the Russian VKS does not need its full range to hit the entire territory of Ukraine.

"The second warhead is designed to increase fragmentation damage to the target. It is likely that this will make the system more effective at hitting unprotected targets," the British intelligence added.