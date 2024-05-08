Number of Ukrainian refugees decreased in 9 EU countries - Eurostat. LIST

Thousands of Ukrainians left 9 EU countries. The largest outflows were in the Czech Republic, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, and Poland.

This is evidenced by Eurostat data, Censor.NET reports.

In total, at the end of February, there were 4,234,595 refugees from Ukraine in the EU. A month later, at the end of March, there were 4,211,495 - 23,100 fewer people.

The number of refugees is decreasing in 9 European countries. The largest decrease was recorded in:

Czech Republic (-20,700; -5.4%);

Sweden (-9,960; -21.5%);

Austria (-9,130; -11.1%);

Denmark (-5,385; -14.5%);

Poland (-1,680; -0.2%).

Read more: Poland to cancel part of payments for refugees from Ukraine

At the same time, Ukrainians were actively arriving in the following countries in March:

Germany (+15,210; +1.2%);

Netherlands (+4,705; +4.0%);

Bulgaria (+3,475; +7.6%).

Currently, the largest number of Ukrainian refugees is in:

Germany (1,301,790 people, 30.9% of the EU total);

Poland (955,520; 22.7%);

Czech Republic (364,375; 8.7%).

Ukrainians make up 98% of the total number of refugees in the European Union. Adult women account for 45.8% of temporary protection recipients in the EU. Children - 32.8%, and adult men - 21.4%.