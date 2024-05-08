Ukrainians have changed their attitude to Labour Day and 9 May, now they are least popular holidays - survey
Labour Day on 1 May and Victory Day on 9 May are now the least popular holidays among Ukrainians. Christmas and Easter continue to be the most popular.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that in 2024, only 4% of supporters of Labour Day will remain in Ukraine, and 11% of supporters of Victory Day. Sociologists note that in 2010, 9 May was one of the most important holidays, as 58% of the population believed. However, in 2021, only 30% of Ukrainians considered it an important holiday. The decline in popularity of 9 May in Ukraine is explained by the fact that this day is very actively celebrated in Russia as a militaristic and aggressive holiday.
As for Labour Day, only 12% considered it important in 2021. Sociologists note that Labour Day on 1 May has always been a little popular in Ukrainian society.
The most popular holidays in Ukraine continue to be Christmas 70% and Easter 68%. This is followed by the Independence Day of Ukraine (64%) and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine (58%). By the way, the last of these holidays is gaining popularity every year. A significant increase in supporters of this holiday occurred between 2020 and 2023.
New Year's Day is the fifth most popular holiday among Ukrainians with a 47% share. Constitution Day, International Women's Day, and Trinity Day have 28%, 21%, and 17% respectively.
