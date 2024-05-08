Russians are creating certain grouping of troops in north of Kharkiv region - Syniehubov
Russian occupation forces are probably preparing to attack the Kharkiv region from the north.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this.
According to the head of the region, the occupiers have already resumed active assault operations in the eastern part of Kharkiv region. This happened after they replaced their units. However, Russia has no success in this area.
‘As for the north: the enemy is creating a certain grouping of troops, and we will analyse further whether it is for a possible attack from the north or other territories. We are taking all measures to be ready and counteract the challenges that may arise,’ Syniehubov said.
The head of the RMA added that evacuation plans for Kharkiv have been developed long ago and are updated almost every month.
The situation in the Kharkiv region
Earlier, the National Guard reported that attempts to infiltrate Russian subversive groups in the Kharkiv region were being made.
