One person wounded as result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia district - RMA

One person was wounded as a result of hostile attacks in Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy struck three times at the village of Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia district.

"A woman was injured as a result of the shelling. Houses and outbuildings were damaged," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, he warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET previously reported, two people were wounded in the Kyiv region during a Russian attack on May 8, and a number of civilian objects were damaged.

