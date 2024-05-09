Rada dismisses Kubrakov

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. The vote was 272 in favour," the statement said.

According to Zhelezniak, Kubrakov and Prime Minister Shmyhal were not in the room.

The appointment of a new minister is not yet known.

The release of Kubrakov

To recap, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov cited sources as saying that the Presidential Office was preparing Kubrakov's resignation. His place may be taken by Defence Minister Umerov.

On 9 May, the relevant committee supported his dismissal.

