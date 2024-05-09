Yesterday’s massive shelling caused over UAH 325 million in damage to Ukraine’s environment

The estimated amount of environmental damage in four regions of Ukraine caused by Russia’s armed attack on 8 May is over UAH 325 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Censor.NET informs.

"On the morning of 8 May, during a massive shelling of Ukraine, Russians damaged critical infrastructure facilities in Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. The State Ecological Inspectorate visited the facilities to record the environmental damage caused by the enemy's armed attack," the statement said.

Here are the estimated amounts of losses by region:

Poltava region - UAH 1.5 million;

Vinnytsia region - UAH 176.7 million;

Ivano-Frankivsk region - UAH 70.4 million;

Zaporizhzhia region- UAH 76.4 million.

Environmental inspectors measured the area of land that was contaminated and littered during the enemy attack and took soil samples for further laboratory tests to determine the level of contamination and further calculate the damage.