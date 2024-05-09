Consequences of attack on Russian oil depot in occupied Luhansk on 7 May. SATELLITE PHOTOS

On 7 May, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. The Russian invaders had an oil depot burned down. The aftermath of the fire in the Artemivsk district of the city was captured by satellite images.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Radio Liberty".

The images show that the fire destroyed three fuel storage tanks.

On the day of the attack, the occupation authorities in Luhansk claimed that the refinery was hit by ATACMS missiles.

According to the publication, there was also information about 5 wounded Russian invaders.







Strike on an oil depot in Luhansk on 7 May

Initially, the fire at the oil depot was reported by the leader of the so-called DPR, terrorist Leonid Pasichnyk.

According to him, the oil depot, which is located within the city, was attacked late at night. Firefighters were working at the scene.

Later, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, spoke about the consequences of the fire: the oil depot was burned down and the infrastructure destroyed. The occupiers were looking for the "culprits" and accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine.