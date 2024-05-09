Kolomoisky is detained until 7 July in case of organising contract killing

Oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky will be held in custody until 7 July 2024 without bail.

According to the decision of the Pechersk District Court, he will be held in custody until 7 July 2024 without the right to bail.

Kolomoisky is suspected of organising the contract killing of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko, director of the Ukrainian-American consulting company "Fargo", back in 2003 in Feodosia. He denies his guilt.

Since 2 September, the oligarch has been held in a detention centre of the Security Service of Ukraine on suspicion of fraud and property legalisation by the Bureau of Economic Security. The measure of restraint on this suspicion provided for his arrest until 2 June with bail set at UAH 1.9 billion. The new suspicion does not require bail.

The Kolomoisky case

As a reminder, on 8 May 2024, Ihor Kolomoisky was served with a notice of suspicion of organising a contract killing.

The oligarch's lawyers claimed that the new charges were groundless and that they violated articles of the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In September 2023, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion under two articles. He is accused of fraud and legalisation of the proceeds of crime. During the trial, the court imposed on Kolomoisky a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 509 million (the bail was later increased to UAH 3.9 billion).

