Occupiers form register of "undesirable residents" in Mariupol. They will be deported - National Resistance Center

The Russians are forming registers of Mariupol residents who will be banned from living in the city.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, we are talking about those who are subject to deportation and those who will not be able to return. Due to various circumstances, 600 residents have returned to the city, but the occupiers are afraid of the return of the "agents" of the Defense Forces, so they are creating a corresponding register," the statement said.

At the same time, as noted in the NRC, ethnic Russians and people from Central Asia are brought to Mariupol, thus changing the demographic composition of the population.

The NRC reminded that all collaborators responsible for this policy will be held accountable. They also urged to report traitors by following the link.