Russians are moving new military unit through occupied Mariupol towards Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers are redeploying a new military unit marked "V" to the Berdiansk direction as part of a rotation.

This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of Russian equipment

"The Russians are redeploying a new unit (mark V) to the Berdiansk direction as part of a rotation. In the coming days, we may see an attempt to increase pressure in the area of Robotyne (in particular, but not exclusively)," he said.

Andriushchenko noted that the enemy military convoy was dispersed due to traffic jams on the road from Novoazovsk to Mariupol and then heading towards Berdiansk.





Movement of Russian bookmakers

"We also recorded the movement of large-sized ammunition in convoys disguised as humanitarian aid," the mayor's adviser said.

Andriushchenko added that, given the sudden decommissioning of the artillery range near Mariupol, it can be assumed that the new shells were brought in by the so-called humanitarian convoys.






