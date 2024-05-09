Organizer of "drunken parties" Andrii Yaryna was released from custody on bail of UAH 272.5 thousand

Andrii Yaryna, a suspect in the organization of "drunken parties" in Kyiv where girls were abused, was released from custody after posting bail of UAH 272,500.

This was reported to Suspilne in response to a request from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The prosecutor insisted on extending the measure of restraint in the form of pre-trial detention. The Holosiivskyi District Court granted the prosecutor's motion in part.

"By a court decision, he was extended in custody with bail set at UAH 272,500. The defendant paid this amount, and was released from custody," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, the accused was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, not to leave the settlement in which he resides without a court order, not to communicate with witnesses and victims, and to hand over his passport for safekeeping.

The case of "drunken parties" in Kyiv

Andrii Yaryna, a blogger from Ivano-Frankivsk who organized parties in Kyiv and filmed girls naked on streams, was taken into custody in early February 2023. He is suspected of crimes under Part 3 of Article 153 and Part 3 of Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Sexual violence; Import, manufacture, sale and distribution of pornographic items). The girls were invited to these parties and were "made drunk" and probably added some more with narcotic sleeping pills. The guys would mock the semi-conscious girls on camera, undress them, video tape their genitals, and rape them with their fingers. The party organizers posted the videos on closed Telegram channels and Instagram.

As the police told Suspilne, two people involved in the case were notified of suspicion, and six more people were served with summonses to the military commissariat. Not only the organizers of the "drunken parties" in Kyiv, but also lawyer Artem Zakharov was served with summonses to the military commissariat. In a commentary to Suspilne, he said that he was there only as a defense lawyer during the search.

On March 30, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that two suspected participants in the "drunken parties" in Kyiv were released on bail of 402 thousand hryvnias each. These are Yaroslav Dombrovskyi, who was charged with distributing pornographic content, and Oleh Zakharov, who is suspected of sexual assault.

The court took the third co-organizer of the parties, Andrii Yaryna, into custody without the right to bail.